Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards Predicts a Game 6

Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals is underway tonight as the Dallas Mavericks travel to Minnesota with a 3-1 lead to take on the Timberwolves. Before I get into my selection of bets, I want to be very clear. These bets won’t be a list of straight lines with vig. I’m not a basketball expert, and I don’t want the bar to be a 55% hit rate to be profitable. So these lines will consist of alt plays, SGPs, and anything I see with value that has plus odds.

Anthony Edwards Triple Double +1100 (Best odds DraftKings)

If you keep knocking on the door, someone is bound to open it. Edwards has been so close to getting a triple-double in back-to-back games. In game three, Edwards finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. While he only had nine potential assists in that game, he had 17 rebound chances.

In game four, Edwards finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. In that game, he had 12 potential assists and 18 rebound chances.

As the game unfolds tonight, we all hold our breath in anticipation of Ant-Man’s performance. Will he rise to the occasion and secure that coveted triple-double? Only time will tell.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Same-Game Parlay

Leg 1: Anthony Edwards Over 7.5 Rebounds

See above. I like Ant-Man to rack up the boards, at +110 and grabbing nine rebounds in back-to-back games. I’m adding this to the SPG.

Leg 2: Jaden Hardy Over 5.5 Points

Hardy’s volume has been outstanding in the last three games. He’s averaging just over 11 minutes per game and has taken 19 shots. In each of the previous three games, he’s gone over. Even in game three, when he did not make a three-point shot, he still scored seven points.

Leg 3: Luka Doncic Over 9.5 Rebounds

I’ve gone to Doncic’s rebounds a few times in these playoffs, but his health in the last round kept him from being as aggressive underneath the rim. However, he looks to be moving better and actively looking for rebounds in each game.

It makes sense for Doncic to be the man grabbing boards to start the break. He’s arguably one of the best passers of the basketball and is a threat for the transition three.

Odds: +581 | Sportsbook: FanDuel