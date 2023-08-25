Rotoworld Draft Week 2023 Schedule

Last year, there was Rotoworld Draft Day. This year we are going bigger.

Sunday, August 27 kicks off Rotoworld Draft Week!

From Fantasy Football Happy Hour marathons on Peacock, to mock drafts for a variety of formats, Q&A’s with the industry’s top experts and so much more, it’s a truly jam-packed week you won’t want to miss. You can catch all of the action on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, while our @rotoworld_fb account will also share analysis and moments from our analysts.

The week will conclude with the premiere of our Rotoworld Mock Draft Show on YouTube.

With all this being said, let’s dive right into the early-look schedule for the week (all times are ET). Come back to see even more!

Sunday, August 27

2:00 PM to 10:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour Marathon on Peacock

Monday, August 28

“Shy Away 25" goes live in Rotoworld Draft Guide

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

Rotoworld Football Show Podcast

8:00 PM - Best Ball Mock Draft with RotoPat, Denny Carter, Pat Kerrane and readers (YouTube)

Tuesday, August 29

“Hacking the Default Rankings” goes live in Rotoworld Draft Guide

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

8:00 PM - Superflex Mock Draft with RotoPat, Denny Carter, Lawrence Jackson, Zachary Krueger, and more (YouTube)

Wednesday, August 30

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

Live Q & A on YouTube (Time TBA)

Thursday, August 31

RotoPat’s Late-Preseason Positional Rankings go live on Rotoworld.com

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

Rotoworld Football Show Podcast

Friday, September 1

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

8:00 PM - Premiere of 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Mock Draft broadcast (YouTube)