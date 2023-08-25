 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
Justin Herbert
2023 Draft Day Manifesto: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Saturday Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhavwhuanalysis_230825.jpg
How are Brighton contending despite selling stars?
nbc_pl_muvforanalysis_230825.jpg
Earle: Manchester United are ‘unconvincing’
nbc_pl_evevwolanalysis_230825.jpg
Will Dyche turn Everton’s season around?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
Justin Herbert
2023 Draft Day Manifesto: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Saturday Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhavwhuanalysis_230825.jpg
How are Brighton contending despite selling stars?
nbc_pl_muvforanalysis_230825.jpg
Earle: Manchester United are ‘unconvincing’
nbc_pl_evevwolanalysis_230825.jpg
Will Dyche turn Everton’s season around?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rotoworld Draft Week 2023 Schedule

  
Published August 25, 2023 01:43 PM
Rotoworld Draft Week 2.0

Last year, there was Rotoworld Draft Day. This year we are going bigger.

Sunday, August 27 kicks off Rotoworld Draft Week!

From Fantasy Football Happy Hour marathons on Peacock, to mock drafts for a variety of formats, Q&A’s with the industry’s top experts and so much more, it’s a truly jam-packed week you won’t want to miss. You can catch all of the action on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, while our @rotoworld_fb account will also share analysis and moments from our analysts.

The week will conclude with the premiere of our Rotoworld Mock Draft Show on YouTube.

With all this being said, let’s dive right into the early-look schedule for the week (all times are ET). Come back to see even more!

Sunday, August 27

2:00 PM to 10:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour Marathon on Peacock

Monday, August 28

“Shy Away 25" goes live in Rotoworld Draft Guide

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

Rotoworld Football Show Podcast

8:00 PM - Best Ball Mock Draft with RotoPat, Denny Carter, Pat Kerrane and readers (YouTube)

Tuesday, August 29

“Hacking the Default Rankings” goes live in Rotoworld Draft Guide

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

8:00 PM - Superflex Mock Draft with RotoPat, Denny Carter, Lawrence Jackson, Zachary Krueger, and more (YouTube)

Wednesday, August 30

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

Live Q & A on YouTube (Time TBA)

Thursday, August 31

RotoPat’s Late-Preseason Positional Rankings go live on Rotoworld.com

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

Rotoworld Football Show Podcast

Friday, September 1

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM - Fantasy Football Happy Hour LIVE on Peacock

8:00 PM - Premiere of 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Mock Draft broadcast (YouTube)