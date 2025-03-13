 Skip navigation
Players Championship LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights from Rd. 1 at TPC Sawgrass

Live updates throughout the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Who will stand out in The Players super group?
March 12, 2025 07:21 PM
The best in the world are competing at The Players, highlighted by the group of Scheffler, McIlroy and Schauffele.

The Players Championship begins Thursday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Follow our live blog for updates, highlights, news and scoring from the $25 million flagship event.

Updates
Pre-tournament favorites
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
The Players power rankings: Top 20 plus five sleepers at TPC Sawgrass
Can Collin Morikawa or someone else keep Scottie Scheffler from the three-peat?
First-round tee times, groupings

Here’s a look at when play begins and who will be going out with whom:

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Previews
The Players Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at TPC Sawgrass
Tee times and grouping for the first round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.