AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath marks final major of the season

The final major of the season takes place this week at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England.

The AIG Women’s Open is the fifth major of the LPGA’s 2023 campaign, coming two weeks after the Amundi Evian Championship.

Celine Boutier of France won the Evian and prevailed again last week at the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open. The new world No. 4 is now looking for three-in-a-row and major No. 2.

A field of 144 players will compete in the $7.3 million event, with $1,095,000 going to the winner. The low 65 and ties will make the cut at Walton Heath, which plays to a par 72 and is 6,881 yards on the scorecard.

Ashleigh Buhai is the defending champion, having won in dramatic fashion a year ago at Muirfield. The South African defeated In Gee Chun on the fourth playoff hole, her remarkable bunker shot clinching her first major title.

There has only been one player in the previous seven seasons who has won two majors in a calendar year. That was current world No. 2 Jin Young Ko in 2019. This year’s major champs, in addition to Boutier, include Lilia Vu (Chevron), Ruoning Yin (KPMG Women’s PGA) and Allisen Corpuz (U.S. Women’s Open).

USA Network and NBC/Peacock will have coverage of the event. Here’s how you can watch: