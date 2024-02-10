 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor wraps up 60, finishes Friday with share of WM Phoenix Open lead
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals
Bill to help relocate Washington Capitals, Wizards sails through 1st Virginia legislative hearing
RHP Corey Kluber
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_bestfrom16thholerd2_240209.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_phoenixopenrd2hl_240209.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Taylor wraps up 60, finishes Friday with share of WM Phoenix Open lead
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals
Bill to help relocate Washington Capitals, Wizards sails through 1st Virginia legislative hearing
RHP Corey Kluber
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
nbc_golf_bestfrom16thholerd2_240209.jpg
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_phoenixopenrd2hl_240209.jpg
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Genesis Invitational full field: Who’s joining host Tiger Woods at Riviera?

  
Published February 9, 2024 09:01 PM

The third signature event of the season takes place at Riviera Country, Feb. 15-18.

Here’s a look at the initial full field for the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods will be both player and host.