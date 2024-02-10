Genesis Invitational full field: Who’s joining host Tiger Woods at Riviera?
Published February 9, 2024 09:01 PM
The third signature event of the season takes place at Riviera Country, Feb. 15-18.
Here’s a look at the initial full field for the Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods will be both player and host.
All eligible players but Justin Rose and Matthieu Pavon are committed.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 9, 2024
The field will be finalized following the WM Phoenix Open:
- Aon Swing 5
- Additional PGA TOUR members in the top 30 in the OWGR (through this week)
- Winner if not otherwise exempt