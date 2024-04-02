 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500
Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change
Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuvtothighlights_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_boucrylites_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace MWK 31
nbc_pl_burwolhl_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 31

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500
Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change
Hampton Morris
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
Chris Mack
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuvtothighlights_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_boucrylites_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace MWK 31
nbc_pl_burwolhl_240402.jpg
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 31

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Augusta National Women’s Amateur participants set for Friday first

  
Published April 2, 2024 05:55 PM

This year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur participants are in for a special treat.

Once each of the 72 players complete their practice round Friday at Augusta National Golf Club, they’ll head over to the club’s Par 3 Course for a twilight nine. It will mark the first time in the championship’s five-year history that competitors will be able to play the short course.

2023 Junior Ryder Cup - Day One
Super Anna: Can’t-miss Davis arrives again in Augusta, this time a Tiger
Davis, 18, enters her third Augusta National Women’s Amateur fresh off the best finish of her young college career.

Last year, Anna Davis, Megha Ganne and Amari Avery took part in a closest-to-the-hole challenge on the Par 3 Course’s ninth hole for a video for the championship’s website and social channels.

“I think that’ll be really fun,” said Auburn’s Megan Schofill, the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. “It’s just great for everyone to keep seeing different parts of Augusta National. The property is so big, so I know everyone is looking forward to doing that.”

The Par 3 Course has hosted the annual Par 3 Contest on the Wednesday of Masters week since 1960. Prior to last year’s tournament, the course underwent a thorough renovation, with hole Nos. 1-5 being rerouted and several trees removed to improve patron walkways and viewing areas.