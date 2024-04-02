Augusta National Women’s Amateur participants set for Friday first

This year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur participants are in for a special treat.

Once each of the 72 players complete their practice round Friday at Augusta National Golf Club, they’ll head over to the club’s Par 3 Course for a twilight nine. It will mark the first time in the championship’s five-year history that competitors will be able to play the short course.

Last year, Anna Davis, Megha Ganne and Amari Avery took part in a closest-to-the-hole challenge on the Par 3 Course’s ninth hole for a video for the championship’s website and social channels.

“I think that’ll be really fun,” said Auburn’s Megan Schofill, the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion. “It’s just great for everyone to keep seeing different parts of Augusta National. The property is so big, so I know everyone is looking forward to doing that.”

The Par 3 Course has hosted the annual Par 3 Contest on the Wednesday of Masters week since 1960. Prior to last year’s tournament, the course underwent a thorough renovation, with hole Nos. 1-5 being rerouted and several trees removed to improve patron walkways and viewing areas.