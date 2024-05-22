 Skip navigation
East Tennessee State shares video of golf bags being chucked by airlines baggage handler

  
Published May 22, 2024 01:32 PM

CARLSBAD, Calif. – East Tennessee State head coach Jake Amos didn’t expect to go viral before his team’s fourth straight NCAA Championship.

Amos shared a video Tuesday evening from the Bucs’ X account that showed a baggage handler chucking golf bags onto the tarmac as they came out of their Delta airplane and down the conveyor belt.

“Nice of Delta to handle our clubs with such care,” Amos wrote along with posting the video, which as of late Wednesday morning had been viewed over 4 million times.

“This is going crazy,” Amos texted upon waking up and seeing how the post had taken off.

Amos said that other than one golf bag and some personal items, nothing else was damaged, and that all clubs are in working order.

Now in San Diego, the Bucs, the top-ranked mid-major in the country at No. 19 in the country, are quickly shifting their focus toward the NCAA Championship, which begins Friday.

“We’re trying to win, obviously,” Amos said. “We’re actually pretty relaxed and calm. We’ve been here so much now that these guys know what to expect. We just need to stay in our lane and do what we’re good at.”