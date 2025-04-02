 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kristian Campbell
Kristian Campbell agrees to 8-year, $60 million deal with Red Sox
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kristian Campbell
Kristian Campbell agrees to 8-year, $60 million deal with Red Sox
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

From following Kupcho to opening Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 70, Hollenbaugh comes full circle

  
Published April 2, 2025 03:14 PM

EVANS, Ga. – Kary Hollenbaugh has been working on picking smarter targets. That’s been a point of emphasis as Ohio State head coach Lisa Strom has tried to rein in the ultra-aggressive Buckeye.

That doesn’t mean that Hollenbaugh is afraid to take on pins; she just doesn’t fire at every one.

The results have followed.

Hollenbaugh kicked off the year with a solo third at the Patriot All-America before winning the Sally, a prestigious amateur event. She then she’s won three more times in four college starts, including against a loaded field at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge and most recently at the Clemson Invitational.

After rising to a career-best 22nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking on Wednesday, Hollenbaugh continued her sizzling run with a 2-under 70 at Champions Retreat in what was her debut round at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

It wasn’t her first time at this tournament, though.

When Hollenbaugh was 14 years old, her dad, Paul, took her to the inaugural ANWA in 2019. A family friend hooked them up with a ticket, though Paul had to scalp his after finding out that it was originally just one ticket. That final round, the Hollenbaughs followed the last six holes of Jennifer Kupcho’s epic duel with Maria Fassi.

“Honestly, the way that they interacted with each other, like they’re kind of rooting for each other,” Hollenbaugh said on what she took away from that day. “And it was really cool to see at the end how Maria Fassi just kind of praised Jennifer Kupcho. Like if you’re going to lose, you want someone to win it, you know. I think that Jennifer Kupcho did that.”

The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship - Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, OH - SEPTEMBER 16: Kary Hollenbaugh hits a drive during the girls 12-13 driving competition during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Muirfield Village Golf Club on September 16, 2017 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for DC&P Championship)

Kirk Irwin

During Monday night’s dinner for the players inside Augusta National’s clubhouse, highlights from that first ANWA were played.

“It brought back so many good memories of me as a kid wishing to be here,” Hollenbaugh said. “So, it’s cool to see it come full circle.”