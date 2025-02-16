Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse

The Genesis Invitational is the PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season, with a little extra for the winner.

The first two $20 million signature events paid out $3.6 million to the winners (Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry; Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

This week’s champion at Torrey Pines, however, will claim $4 million. Here is the prize-money breakdown for the top 25 finishers at the Genesis:

Win – $4 million

2nd – $2.2 million

3rd – $1.4 million

4th – $1 million

5th – $840,000

6th – $760,000

7th – $700,000

8th – $646,000

9th – $600,000

10th – $556,000

11th – $514,000

12th – $472,000

13th – $430,000

14th – $389,000

15th – $369,000

16th – $349,000

17th – $329,000

18th – $309,000

19th – $289,000

20th – $269,000

21st – $250,000

22nd – $233,000

23rd – $216,000

24th – $200,000

25th – $184,000