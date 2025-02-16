Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
The Genesis Invitational is the PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season, with a little extra for the winner.
The first two $20 million signature events paid out $3.6 million to the winners (Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry; Rory McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).
This week’s champion at Torrey Pines, however, will claim $4 million. Here is the prize-money breakdown for the top 25 finishers at the Genesis:
Win – $4 million
2nd – $2.2 million
3rd – $1.4 million
4th – $1 million
5th – $840,000
6th – $760,000
7th – $700,000
8th – $646,000
9th – $600,000
10th – $556,000
11th – $514,000
12th – $472,000
13th – $430,000
14th – $389,000
15th – $369,000
16th – $349,000
17th – $329,000
18th – $309,000
19th – $289,000
20th – $269,000
21st – $250,000
22nd – $233,000
23rd – $216,000
24th – $200,000
25th – $184,000