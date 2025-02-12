 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
johni_broome.jpg
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Genesis Invitational 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 1

  
Published February 12, 2025 09:21 AM

The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season begins Thursday with the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament will be contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of the L.A.-area wildfires.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the first round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).

Time
TeePlayers
12:30 PM
EST		1

Seamus Power

Patrick Rodgers

Ben Griffin

12:30 PM
EST		10

Kevin Yu

Mark Hubbard

Rasmus Højgaard

12:41 PM
EST		1

Nick Dunlap

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:41 PM
EST		10

Davis Thompson

Akshay Bhatia

Corey Conners

12:52 PM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Matthieu Pavon

Sam Burns

12:52 PM
EST		10

Sepp Straka

Robert MacIntyre

Sahith Theegala

1:03 PM
EST		1

J.T. Poston

Russell Henley

Byeong Hun An

1:03 PM
EST		10

Wyndham Clark

Tony Finau

Justin Thomas

1:14 PM
EST		1

Aaron Rai

Billy Horschel

Si Woo Kim

1:14 PM
EST		10

Rory McIlroy

Viktor Hovland

Adam Scott

1:25 PM
EST		1

Nico Echavarria

Denny McCarthy

Sam Stevens

1:25 PM
EST		10

Jake Knapp

Daniel Berger

Andrew Novak

1:36 PM
EST		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Eric Cole

Min Woo Lee

1:36 PM
EST		10

Tom Kim

Justin Rose

Gary Woodland

1:47 PM
EST		1

Keegan Bradley

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

1:47 PM
EST		10

Austin Eckroat

Brian Harman

Cameron Young

1:58 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Tommy Fleetwood

1:58 PM
EST		10

Shane Lowry

Stephan Jaeger

Jason Day

2:09 PM
EST		1

Thomas Detry

Ludvig Åberg

Jordan Spieth

2:09 PM
EST		10

Matt Fitzpatrick

Will Zalatoris

Adam Hadwin

2:20 PM
EST		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

2:20 PM
EST		10

Harris English

Nick Taylor

Maverick McNealy

2:31 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Michael Kim

Danny List

2:31 PM
EST		10

Lucas Glover

Rickie Fowler

Max Greyserman