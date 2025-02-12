Genesis Invitational 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 1

The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season begins Thursday with the Genesis Invitational.

The tournament will be contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of the L.A.-area wildfires.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the first round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).