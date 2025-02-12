Genesis Invitational 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch Round 1
The PGA Tour’s third signature event of the season begins Thursday with the Genesis Invitational.
The tournament will be contested at Torrey Pines’ South Course after it was moved from its traditional location of Riviera Country Club in the wake of the L.A.-area wildfires.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the first round, where $20 million is on offer (click here for TV times and stream links).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Seamus Power
Patrick Rodgers
Ben Griffin
|12:30 PM
EST
|10
Kevin Yu
Mark Hubbard
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:41 PM
EST
|1
Nick Dunlap
Tom Hoge
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:41 PM
EST
|10
Davis Thompson
Akshay Bhatia
Corey Conners
|12:52 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Matthieu Pavon
Sam Burns
|12:52 PM
EST
|10
Sepp Straka
Robert MacIntyre
Sahith Theegala
|1:03 PM
EST
|1
J.T. Poston
Russell Henley
Byeong Hun An
|1:03 PM
EST
|10
Wyndham Clark
Tony Finau
Justin Thomas
|1:14 PM
EST
|1
Aaron Rai
Billy Horschel
Si Woo Kim
|1:14 PM
EST
|10
Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
Adam Scott
|1:25 PM
EST
|1
Nico Echavarria
Denny McCarthy
Sam Stevens
|1:25 PM
EST
|10
Jake Knapp
Daniel Berger
Andrew Novak
|1:36 PM
EST
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Eric Cole
Min Woo Lee
|1:36 PM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Justin Rose
Gary Woodland
|1:47 PM
EST
|1
Keegan Bradley
Cam Davis
Sungjae Im
|1:47 PM
EST
|10
Austin Eckroat
Brian Harman
Cameron Young
|1:58 PM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:58 PM
EST
|10
Shane Lowry
Stephan Jaeger
Jason Day
|2:09 PM
EST
|1
Thomas Detry
Ludvig Åberg
Jordan Spieth
|2:09 PM
EST
|10
Matt Fitzpatrick
Will Zalatoris
Adam Hadwin
|2:20 PM
EST
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
|2:20 PM
EST
|10
Harris English
Nick Taylor
Maverick McNealy
|2:31 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Michael Kim
Danny List
|2:31 PM
EST
|10
Lucas Glover
Rickie Fowler
Max Greyserman