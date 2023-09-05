Haskins Award preseason watch list: UNC, Vandy with 3 each

With the NCAA Division I men’s golf season getting started this month, the preseason Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel watch list has been released.

Twenty-five players have been named to the first list, which is determined by Haskins Award partners Golf Channel and Golfweek.

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, who is now pro and will make his Ryder Cup debut later this month, won last season’s award, one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners.

North Carolina and Vanderbilt boast the most players on the initial watch list with three each – the Tar Heels have seniors Austin Greaser and Dylan Menante, and junior David Ford, while the Commodores have seniors William Moll and Cole Sherwood, and junior Gordon Sargent, who after playing in this fall’s World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi will have his PGA Tour card waiting for him next June. Florida State and Arizona State each have two watch-listers.

Here is the full watch list:

Cole Anderson, Florida State

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest

Luke Clanton, Florida State

Nick Dunlap, Alabama

Mats Ege, East Tennessee State

Caden Fioroni, UNLV

David Ford, North Carolina

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Andrew Goodman, Oklahoma

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Ben James, Virginia

Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Dylan Menante, North Carolina

Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State

William Moll, Vanderbilt

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State

Caleb Surratt, Tennessee

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

