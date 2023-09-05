 Skip navigation
Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals
Felix MSR 2.jpg
Felix Rosenqvist joining Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 as Simon Pagenaud leaves team
Mahomes_USA_0.jpg
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV, live stream info for 2023 NFL Season Kickoff

Haskins Award preseason watch list: UNC, Vandy with 3 each

Published September 5, 2023 10:00 AM

With the NCAA Division I men’s golf season getting started this month, the preseason Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel watch list has been released.

Twenty-five players have been named to the first list, which is determined by Haskins Award partners Golf Channel and Golfweek.

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, who is now pro and will make his Ryder Cup debut later this month, won last season’s award, one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners.

North Carolina and Vanderbilt boast the most players on the initial watch list with three each – the Tar Heels have seniors Austin Greaser and Dylan Menante, and junior David Ford, while the Commodores have seniors William Moll and Cole Sherwood, and junior Gordon Sargent, who after playing in this fall’s World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi will have his PGA Tour card waiting for him next June. Florida State and Arizona State each have two watch-listers.

Here is the full watch list:

Cole Anderson, Florida State
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Michael Brennan, Wake Forest
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Nick Dunlap, Alabama
Mats Ege, East Tennessee State
Caden Fioroni, UNLV
David Ford, North Carolina
Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Andrew Goodman, Oklahoma
Austin Greaser, North Carolina
Ben James, Virginia
Tobias Jonsson, Mercer
Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Dylan Menante, North Carolina
Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State
William Moll, Vanderbilt
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Cole Sherwood, Vanderbilt
Preston Summerhays, Arizona State
Caleb Surratt, Tennessee
Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford