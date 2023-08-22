If welcomed, Jay Monahan ‘100 percent’ wants Tour to open 2024 in Maui

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that the Tour is hopeful that it will be able to return to Kapalua, Hawaii, for the start of the 2024 season.

Last week, wildfires ravaged the western part of the island, killing at least 115 people in the historic town of Lahaina, about 10 miles south of the Kapalua resort that has staged the Tour’s season opener since 1999.

“If we’re allowed to, if we’re invited, if we’re embraced, given all that needs to be accomplished,” Monahan said, “we will be there 100%”

The Sentry is no longer a winners-only event – the first of eight signature events will be open to any tournament winner from the previous calendar year, as well as any of the top 50 members from the FedExCup standings.

Collin Morikawa, whose grandparents were born in Lahaina, is among the players who have stepped up in the wake of the tragedy, pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes during the playoffs. Monahan added Tuesday that a return by the Tour’s best players can be “helpful and inspiring” to the community.

“If we do go and play,” said defending champion Jon Rahm last week, “I’m hoping through the tournament we can help the community as much as we can.”

Monahan said, at this point, there is consideration of a backup plan for the first event of the new season, scheduled for Jan. 4-7, 2024.

“All of our efforts and all of our attention is to try and get back to Kapalua, and to try and be as close to what we’ve been in the past,” Monahan said. “If it looks like that’s not a possibility, then we’ll go to plan B. But I want to be clear: There’s no indication that we won’t be back there. We’re just trying to be respectful.”