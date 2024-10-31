Japan’s Hana Wakimoto fires 63 to lead LPGA’s Toto Classic in Japan

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
Raiders @ Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
oly_sww200br_incheon_douglassWR_241024.jpg
Kate Douglass crushes her own world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2024: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsvscolts_241031.jpg
How will Flacco change Vikings’ game plan on SNF?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_241031.jpg
Is Richardson showing signs of a maturity issue?
nbc_pft_trickortreat_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 key stats to follow: Trick or Treat?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
Raiders @ Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
oly_sww200br_incheon_douglassWR_241024.jpg
Kate Douglass crushes her own world record at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2024: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time

Top Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsvscolts_241031.jpg
How will Flacco change Vikings’ game plan on SNF?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_241031.jpg
Is Richardson showing signs of a maturity issue?
nbc_pft_trickortreat_241031.jpg
NFL Week 9 key stats to follow: Trick or Treat?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Japan’s Hana Wakimoto fires 63 to lead LPGA’s Toto Classic in Japan

  
Published October 31, 2024 09:16 AM

SHIGA, Japan — Hana Wakimoto of Japan shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on Thursday to lead by two shots after the first round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic in Japan.

Jin Young Ko of South Korea was two off the pace after a 65 at Seta Golf Course. Four players carded 66s to be within three shots of Wakimoto: Linn Grant, Ayake Furue, Hyo Joo Kim, and Jenny Shin.

Wakimoto’s score tied the Seta course record and was the best round of her career.

“Recently my ball striking has been very good, so I have been confident and I could attack the pins today,” said Wakimoto, who is leading the field in most birdies made (9) and is tied for the fewest number of putts through the first round.

Australian Minjee Lee was tied for seventh after a 67 and Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 70. Only eight players in the 78-player, no-cut field, were over par after the first round.