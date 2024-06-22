 Skip navigation
Philadelphia Phillies' LHP Cristopher Sanchez
Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies agree to four-year deal for 2025-28
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal MX Sports Pro Racing Inc cropped.jpg
Washougal to host Military Appreciation Race in Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NBC Sports, IMSA announce multiyear extension with an increase of network coverage

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_weathertechqual_240622.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Six Hours of the Glen qualifying
nbc_imsa_esses120hl_240622.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
oly24_dvmp_trials_tyleralldives_240622.jpg
Tyler’s 10m platform final dives from U.S. Trials

Jordan Spieth didn’t card 59, but he did earn piece of PGA Tour history Saturday at Travelers

  
Published June 22, 2024 05:01 PM

Jordan Spieth hasn’t broken 60 in his PGA Tour career, but he has achieved something that no one else has ever done.

Spieth played alongside Cameron Young on Saturday at the Travelers Championship as Young shot 11-under 59 around TPC River Highlands. It’s the second time that Spieth has been paired with someone who has recorded a sub-60 score; he was grouped with Justin Thomas when Thomas shot 59 in the opening round of the 2017 Sony Open.

No other PGA Tour player has had a front-row seat to more than one score of 59 or better, according to the AP’s Doug Ferguson.

“He’s obviously a really nice guy and a good player,” Young said of Spieth. “Didn’t have his best day today, but he’s very easy to play with and it’s always fun. Whenever you play with someone like him you get some pretty big crowds, so I know not many of ‘em out there started out there for me, and by the end maybe they were half a dozen that were watching me out there, so it was fun. I enjoy playing with those crowds and playing with a great player like Jordan.”