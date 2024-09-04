 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to an 8-year extension worth $112 million
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has no soreness and no issues after exiting start with cramping in calf
2024 US Open - Day 9
Emma Navarro, Taylor Fritz make U.S. Open semis, can keep American tennis streak alive

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bimlategmaesv2_240903.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: BSU-OU, USU-USC Week 2
nbc_fnia_loveclip_240903.jpg
Love counts Vick and others as QB inspiration
nbc_pl_knwpartc_240903.jpg
Discussing Haaland’s impressive start to PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LIV’s first four events of 2025 go up against some of PGA Tour’s biggest stops

  
Published September 4, 2024 12:13 AM

LIV Golf is set to go up against some of the PGA Tour’s biggest events early next year.

The Saudi-backed league announced the first four tournaments of its 2025 schedule on Tuesday night, and each of the four contests share competition weeks with a notable Tour event.

LIV will open its fourth season with an international swing that includes:

• Riyadh, Feb. 6-8
• Adelaide, Feb. 14-16
• Hong Kong, March 7-9
• Singapore, March 14-16

Those dates compete with the following Tour events: WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 6-9; Genesis Invitational, Feb. 13-16; Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 6-9; The Players, March 13-16. That’s the Tour’s biggest non-major on its calendar, two signature events and arguably one of the most popular non-signature tournaments.

While negotiations between the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which backs LIV, are ongoing, this schedule drop likely indicates that neither side is particularly close to agreeing on a pathway back into Tour events for LIV members. Consider this hypothetical: If LIV players were, say, offered exemptions into certain top Tour fields, they wouldn’t be able to play five of the first six notable tournaments of the season due to their LIV commitments (the winners-only The Sentry kicks off the Tour’s 2025 season).