LIV’s first four events of 2025 go up against some of PGA Tour’s biggest stops

LIV Golf is set to go up against some of the PGA Tour’s biggest events early next year.

The Saudi-backed league announced the first four tournaments of its 2025 schedule on Tuesday night, and each of the four contests share competition weeks with a notable Tour event.

LIV will open its fourth season with an international swing that includes:

• Riyadh, Feb. 6-8

• Adelaide, Feb. 14-16

• Hong Kong, March 7-9

• Singapore, March 14-16

Those dates compete with the following Tour events: WM Phoenix Open, Feb. 6-9; Genesis Invitational, Feb. 13-16; Arnold Palmer Invitational, March 6-9; The Players, March 13-16. That’s the Tour’s biggest non-major on its calendar, two signature events and arguably one of the most popular non-signature tournaments.

While negotiations between the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which backs LIV, are ongoing, this schedule drop likely indicates that neither side is particularly close to agreeing on a pathway back into Tour events for LIV members. Consider this hypothetical: If LIV players were, say, offered exemptions into certain top Tour fields, they wouldn’t be able to play five of the first six notable tournaments of the season due to their LIV commitments (the winners-only The Sentry kicks off the Tour’s 2025 season).