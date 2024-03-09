 Skip navigation
Lydia Ko shares 54-hole lead in China, in bid for LPGA Hall of Fame

  
Published March 9, 2024 08:33 AM

SANYA, China — Lydia Ko and Bailey Tardy each shot 6-under 66s on Saturday and joined Sarah Schmelzel, who finished with a 69, to top the leaderboard after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China’s southern island of Hainan.

Ruixin Liu was two shots behind the three leaders after a 69.

Savannah Grewal shot a 64 — the best round of the day — and was three strokes back along with Minjee Lee (70).

Tardy had the halfway lead at the U.S. Women’s Open last year, but said she was “extremely nervous there.”

This time could be different as she chases her first LPGA Tour victory.

“I had a lot of my family and friends watching so I don’t know if that added pressure,” she said. “But I definitely wanted to play well and have them be proud of me.

“Coming here I’m just by myself, my caddie and I guess a little less nervous.”

Ko has won 20 times on the LPGA Tour.

“I played really solid,” she said. “Didn’t put myself in that many odd places, and I feel like you can do that quite easily around here. Hopefully more of that tomorrow.”