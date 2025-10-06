 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jaxx DeJean.JPG
Athlete Jaxx DeJean Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Amanda Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open, defeating Linda Noskova in final
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
TGL announces Season 2 schedule, beginning in December

Top Clips

nbc_bte_brownssteelers_251006.jpg
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
nbc_dps_mcelroyintr_251006.jpg
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251006.jpg
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jaxx DeJean.JPG
Athlete Jaxx DeJean Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Amanda Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova wins China Open, defeating Linda Noskova in final
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v BOS
TGL announces Season 2 schedule, beginning in December

Top Clips

nbc_bte_brownssteelers_251006.jpg
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
nbc_dps_mcelroyintr_251006.jpg
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251006.jpg
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nelly Korda, citing injury, withdraws from LPGA’s International Crown

  
Published October 6, 2025 11:55 AM
Nelly 'a little disappointed' in not winning Lotte
October 4, 2025 09:35 PM
Nelly Korda joins Golf Central after the 2025 Lotte Championship to reflect on her feelings of falling short of winning yet again and explain what happaned on her bad tee shot on the 16th.

Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown because of an injury, the LPGA noted in its latest field update. She will be replaced in the team competition by Yealimi Noh.

No specifics were announced related to the injury.

Korda, who is winless on the season, tied for fourth at the Lotte Championship, which concluded Saturday in Hawaii. She told Golf Channel reporter Tom Abbott after her round that she anticipated playing in the International Crown as well as the final two events of the season in Florida in November.

The LPGA is beginning a five-week run in Asia, with the Crown sitting in the middle, Oct. 23-26 in South Korea.

The biennial tournament features eight four-player teams, representing seven countries and a world team for top-ranked players whose countries didn’t qualify. The U.S. is represented by Noh, Angel Yin, Lauren Coughlin and Lilia Vu.

Patty Tavatanakit also withdrew from defending champion Thailand, allowing Pajaree Anannarukarn to join Jeeno Thitikul, Ariya Jutanugarn and Chanettee Wannasasen.