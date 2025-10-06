Nelly Korda, citing injury, withdraws from LPGA’s International Crown

Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown because of an injury, the LPGA noted in its latest field update. She will be replaced in the team competition by Yealimi Noh.

No specifics were announced related to the injury.

Korda, who is winless on the season, tied for fourth at the Lotte Championship, which concluded Saturday in Hawaii. She told Golf Channel reporter Tom Abbott after her round that she anticipated playing in the International Crown as well as the final two events of the season in Florida in November.

The LPGA is beginning a five-week run in Asia, with the Crown sitting in the middle, Oct. 23-26 in South Korea.

The biennial tournament features eight four-player teams, representing seven countries and a world team for top-ranked players whose countries didn’t qualify. The U.S. is represented by Noh, Angel Yin, Lauren Coughlin and Lilia Vu.

Patty Tavatanakit also withdrew from defending champion Thailand, allowing Pajaree Anannarukarn to join Jeeno Thitikul, Ariya Jutanugarn and Chanettee Wannasasen.