Padraig Harrington wins TimberTech Championship with final-round 64

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WoO Late Models 2023 Bobby Pierce cropped.jpg
Bobby Pierce wins 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model title in first try
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Reds decline $20M option on Joey Votto, likely ending Cincinnati career after 17 seasons
WoO 2023 Brad Sweet Celebrates Charlotte.jpg
Brad Sweet seals fifth Outlaws championship with first Charlotte win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_houstroudpresser_231105.jpg
Stroud details crucial late drive against the Bucs
nbc_nfl_lamarjacksonpress_231105.jpg
Jackson praises ground game in win over Seahawks
nbc_nfl_nocarrpresser_231105.jpg
Carr: I just want to be as clean as possible

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WoO Late Models 2023 Bobby Pierce cropped.jpg
Bobby Pierce wins 2023 World of Outlaws Late Model title in first try
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Reds decline $20M option on Joey Votto, likely ending Cincinnati career after 17 seasons
WoO 2023 Brad Sweet Celebrates Charlotte.jpg
Brad Sweet seals fifth Outlaws championship with first Charlotte win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_houstroudpresser_231105.jpg
Stroud details crucial late drive against the Bucs
nbc_nfl_lamarjacksonpress_231105.jpg
Jackson praises ground game in win over Seahawks
nbc_nfl_nocarrpresser_231105.jpg
Carr: I just want to be as clean as possible

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Padraig Harrington wins TimberTech Championship with final-round 64

  
Published November 5, 2023 05:01 PM
TimberTech Championship - Final Round

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 05: Padraig Harrington poses with the trophy after winning the TimberTech Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on November 05, 2023 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Padraig Harrington ran away with the TimberTech Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, birdieing six of the first seven holes in a seven-stroke victory.

A shot ahead after opening rounds of 67 and 66 on The Old Course at Broken Sound, Harrington shot a 7-under 64 to finish at 16 under in the second of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events and final playing of the tournament in Florida.

“You want to get yourself into to contention and then when you’re there you want to handle the pressure and the nerves,” Harrington said. “This is why we do it. This is why I’m still doing it at 52 years of age for days like this.”

The 52-year-old Irish player has six champions victories, also winning the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in June. He’s set to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame next year.

Bernhard Langer, the 66-year-old German star with a tour-record 46 victories, tied for second at 9 under with Charlie Wi, who earned a spot next week in the season-finale Charles Schwab Cup Championship and wrapped up a full tour exemption for next year. Langer, the winner last year at Broken Sound, had a double bogey on 17 in a 70. Wi closed with a bogey-free 64.

Ernie Els and Shane Bertsch were 8 under, each shooting 70.

The top 36 players in the Cup standings qualified for the season finale in Phoenix and earned full exemptions for next season. Wi jumped from 54th to 35th, and Rob Labritz took the 36th spot. Kevin Sutherland, who didn’t compete because of a back problem, dropped out — going from 34th to 41st.

Steve Stricker skipped the tournament. A six-time winner this season, he has wrapped up the Charles Schwab Cup. Langer is second in the standings, and Harrington is third.

Next year, the second playoff event will have a new sponsor and be played in Arkansas.