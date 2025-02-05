 Skip navigation
Paul Azinger says Tiger Woods could bring ‘global media’ focus to PGA Tour Champions

  
Published February 5, 2025 12:39 PM

Paul Azinger believes the anticipation will be higher than ever a year from now with Tiger Woods. At stake is his age — Woods turns 50 in December — and whether he will compete in the PGA Tour Champions.

Azinger, now the analyst on the 50-and-older circuit, said his effect could be enormous.

“You’ve got all those giant names on this tour and you bring Tiger in, I think the global media shows up immediately. I’m talking about global media,” Azinger said last week on a conference call to promote the Chubb Classic in Florida next week .

“Then all of a sudden the focus is on this tour,” he said. “A lot of guys are going to be in shape and ready and try to beat Tiger if they can.”

One of them already did, with some help. Bernhard Langer and his adult son, Jason, beat Woods and 15-year-old Charlie in a playoff at the PNC Championship in December.

Azinger took it one more step by suggesting Woods “might even feel an obligation” to play the PGA Tour Champions.

“The Tour has given Tiger a lot of money the last few years with that Player Impact Program,” Azinger said, referring to the needle-moving bonus program that provided Woods $45 million despite him not playing much because of injuries.

“I’m sure he’s going to give back, and it’s going to be to all the benefit of these guys out here that are over 50,” Azinger said.