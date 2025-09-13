Procore Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch
The Procore Championship will continue Saturday at Silverado Resort with Round 3 of the PGA Tour’s fall opener.
Golf Channel coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the live stream on the NBC Sports app.
Round 3 tee times at the Procore Championship
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Will Chandler
John Pak
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Vince Whaley
Peter Malnati
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Mac Meissner
|11:05 AM
EDT
|1
Troy Merritt
Karl Vilips
|11:15 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
|11:25 AM
EDT
|1
Beau Hossler
Tom Kim
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Trevor Cone
Kevin Velo
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Joseph Bramlett
Thomas Rosenmueller
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Jason Dufner
David Skinns
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Braden Thornberry
Jim Knous
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Steven Fisk
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Gary Woodland
Doug Ghim
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Luke List
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Kevin Streelman
Adam Schenk
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Hayden Springer
Quade Cummins
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Byeong Hun An
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Vince Covello
Chad Ramey
|1:35 PM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Brandt Snedeker
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Martin Laird
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Jonathan Byrd
Max Homa
|2:10 PM
EDT
|1
Greyson Sigg
Tyler Watts
|2:20 PM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Collin Morikawa
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Ricky Castillo
|2:40 PM
EDT
|1
Trey Mullinax
Isaiah Salinda
|2:55 PM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Maverick McNealy
|3:05 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Cameron Young
|3:15 PM
EDT
|1
Anders Albertson
Ryo Hisatsune
|3:25 PM
EDT
|1
Austin Eckroat
Sahith Theegala
|3:35 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
|3:45 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Hastings
Scottie Scheffler
|4:00 PM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Matt McCarty
|4:10 PM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Mackenzie Hughes
|4:20 PM
EDT
|1
Zac Blair
Taylor Montgomery
|4:30 PM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Rico Hoey
|4:40 PM
EDT
|1
Jackson Koivun
J.J. Spaun
|4:50 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Russell Henley