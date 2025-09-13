 Skip navigation
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Ben Griffin leads fellow Ryder Cupper Russell Henley, amateur Jackson Koivun in Napa
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Miami Marlins
Tigers’ Skubal leaves game against Marlins after experiencing left side tightness
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman wins suspension appeal, reaches settlement with MLB to accept fine

Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Procore Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

  
Published September 12, 2025 11:03 PM
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
September 12, 2025 04:27 PM
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.

The Procore Championship will continue Saturday at Silverado Resort with Round 3 of the PGA Tour’s fall opener.

Golf Channel coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EDT. Click here to watch the live stream on the NBC Sports app.

Round 3 tee times at the Procore Championship

Time
TeePlayers
10:35 AM
EDT		1

Will Chandler

John Pak

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Vince Whaley

Peter Malnati

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Mac Meissner

11:05 AM
EDT		1

Troy Merritt

Karl Vilips

11:15 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

11:25 AM
EDT		1

Beau Hossler

Tom Kim

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Trevor Cone

Kevin Velo

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Joseph Bramlett

Thomas Rosenmueller

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Jason Dufner

David Skinns

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Braden Thornberry

Jim Knous

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Steven Fisk

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Gary Woodland

Doug Ghim

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Luke List

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

Adam Schenk

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Hayden Springer

Quade Cummins

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Byeong Hun An

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Vince Covello

Chad Ramey

1:35 PM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Brandt Snedeker

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Martin Laird

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Jonathan Byrd

Max Homa

2:10 PM
EDT		1

Greyson Sigg

Tyler Watts
(a)

2:20 PM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Collin Morikawa

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Ricky Castillo

2:40 PM
EDT		1

Trey Mullinax

Isaiah Salinda

2:55 PM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Maverick McNealy

3:05 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Cameron Young

3:15 PM
EDT		1

Anders Albertson

Ryo Hisatsune

3:25 PM
EDT		1

Austin Eckroat

Sahith Theegala

3:35 PM
EDT		1

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

3:45 PM
EDT		1

Justin Hastings

Scottie Scheffler

4:00 PM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Matt McCarty

4:10 PM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Mackenzie Hughes

4:20 PM
EDT		1

Zac Blair

Taylor Montgomery

4:30 PM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Rico Hoey

4:40 PM
EDT		1

Jackson Koivun
(a)

J.J. Spaun

4:50 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Russell Henley