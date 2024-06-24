Rex & Lav podcast: Scheffler loved them but were signature events a success?
Published June 23, 2024 09:02 PM
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
After waiting out a chaotic scene that saw protestors spray powdery substances around and on the green at the Travelers Championship's 72nd hole, Tom Kim drilled a clutch putt to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.
Count Scottie Scheffler as a huge fan of signature events. He won four of them, totaling nearly $17 million in his seven starts (of eight events in the series).
But were the signature events a success? In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in. They also discuss Scheffler’s continued run of dominance at the Travelers Championship and what has been missing from this record-breaking season.
- 0:00: Impressions from Scottie Scheffler’s playoff victory at the Travelers Championship
- 05:00: What’s different about this level of Scottie inevitability?
- 08:00: Scottie’s latest run: Win-Worst finish of the year in a major-Win. Strange?
- 13:00: Unlike Nelly Korda, Scheffler has continued this torrid run for months
- 16:30: What’s missing from this history-making 2024 season?
- 20:30: Evaluating the signature-event series this year
- 33:30: Lav surrenders in his hotel-room war, but has a better day on the range
- 38:00: With U.S. Open trophy in tow, Bryson DeChambeau returns to LIV. Is it catching on?