Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Today 301
Race results: Christopher Bell wins in overtime on wet weather tires to sweep New Hampshire
AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301
What drivers said after New Hampshire race won by Christopher Bell
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

nbc_indy_rossi_240623.jpg
Rossi posts best result of the year at Laguna Seca
nbc_indy_hertaintv_240623.jpg
Herta: ‘Sucks not to win’ at Laguna Seca
nbc_indy_palouintv_240623.jpg
Palou: Risky strategy worked out in Firestone GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav podcast: Scheffler loved them but were signature events a success?

  
Published June 23, 2024 09:02 PM
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
June 23, 2024 05:59 PM
After waiting out a chaotic scene that saw protestors spray powdery substances around and on the green at the Travelers Championship's 72nd hole, Tom Kim drilled a clutch putt to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.

Count Scottie Scheffler as a huge fan of signature events. He won four of them, totaling nearly $17 million in his seven starts (of eight events in the series).

But were the signature events a success? In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in. They also discuss Scheffler’s continued run of dominance at the Travelers Championship and what has been missing from this record-breaking season.

  • 0:00: Impressions from Scottie Scheffler’s playoff victory at the Travelers Championship
  • 05:00: What’s different about this level of Scottie inevitability?
  • 08:00: Scottie’s latest run: Win-Worst finish of the year in a major-Win. Strange?
  • 13:00: Unlike Nelly Korda, Scheffler has continued this torrid run for months
  • 16:30: What’s missing from this history-making 2024 season?
  • 20:30: Evaluating the signature-event series this year
  • 33:30: Lav surrenders in his hotel-room war, but has a better day on the range
  • 38:00: With U.S. Open trophy in tow, Bryson DeChambeau returns to LIV. Is it catching on?