Genesis Scottish Open - Day Two
Ludvig Åberg leads by one, with Rory McIlroy three back at Genesis Scottish Open
ATHLETICS-MON-DIAMOND
Rai Benjamin, Quincy Hall win in Monaco, boost U.S. Olympic men’s sprint sweep chances
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Two
Genesis Scottish Open: Third-round tee times at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lawrencenearace_240712.jpg
Lawrence inches away from ace on 12th hole at ACC
nbc_golf_brownace_240712.jpg
Brown sinks hole-in-one on 12th hole at ACC
oly_atm400_240712.jpg
Hall sprints to world-leading time in men’s 400m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Riviera Country Club to host men’s and women’s golf competitions at 2028 Olympics

  
Published July 12, 2024 04:45 PM
The Olympic Games return to Los Angeles in 2028 and Riviera Country Club will play host to the men’s and women’s golf competitions, it was announced Friday.

The famed venue has long held an annual stop on the PGA Tour, currently the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational.

“We are honored to work alongside LA28 and the world-renowned Riviera Country Club to host the golf competitions during the 2028 Los Angeles Games,” said Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation, in a statement. “The Riviera Country Club will offer a prestigious and continuously challenging backdrop for golf’s most elite players, and we look forward to sharing one of the finest courses with our fans around the world.”

Riviera was the site of the 1995 PGA Championship and will showcase the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2031 U.S. Open.

The 2028 Games will be fourth consecutive occasion that golf has been an Olympic sport. The Paris Games will use Le Golf National as the golf host.