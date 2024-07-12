Riviera Country Club to host men’s and women’s golf competitions at 2028 Olympics

The Olympic Games return to Los Angeles in 2028 and Riviera Country Club will play host to the men’s and women’s golf competitions, it was announced Friday.

The famed venue has long held an annual stop on the PGA Tour, currently the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational.

“We are honored to work alongside LA28 and the world-renowned Riviera Country Club to host the golf competitions during the 2028 Los Angeles Games,” said Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation, in a statement. “The Riviera Country Club will offer a prestigious and continuously challenging backdrop for golf’s most elite players, and we look forward to sharing one of the finest courses with our fans around the world.”

Riviera was the site of the 1995 PGA Championship and will showcase the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2031 U.S. Open.

The 2028 Games will be fourth consecutive occasion that golf has been an Olympic sport. The Paris Games will use Le Golf National as the golf host.