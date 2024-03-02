 Skip navigation
Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day Two
After disastrous start to Round 2, A. Kim cards another 76 on LIV
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Full field for the PGA Tour’s opposite-event Puerto Rico Open
HSBC Women's World Championship - Day Three
Furue grabs two-shot lead at HSBC Women’s WC

Top Clips

nbc_pl_convo_240302.jpg
Arsenal has ‘momentum’ in their PL title push
nbc_nas_truckslasvegas_240301.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_golf_bestandworstofbeartrap_240301.jpg
Cognizant Classic: Highs and lows of the Bear Trap

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Third-round tee times, groupings for Saturday at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

  
Published March 2, 2024 09:18 AM

The third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches takes place Saturday, March 2, at PGA National.

Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over at 3 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and groupings.

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
8:20 AM
EST		1

Jorge Campillo

Chan Kim

8:29 AM
EST		1

J.T. Poston

Doug Ghim

Jimmy Stanger

8:40 AM
EST		1

Mark Hubbard

Corey Conners

Camilo Villegas

8:51 AM
EST		1

Mac Meissner

Robert MacIntyre

Maverick McNealy

9:02 AM
EST		1

Russell Henley

Vincent Norrman

Justin Rose

9:13 AM
EST		1

Beau Hossler

Taylor Montgomery

Troy Merritt

9:29 AM
EST		1

Chris Gotterup

Ben Silverman

Zach Johnson

9:40 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Adam Schenk

Carson Young

9:51 AM
EST		1

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Tom Hoge

10:02 AM
EST		1

Davis Thompson

Keith Mitchell

Jacob Bridgeman

10:13 AM
EST		1

Tyson Alexander

Rickie Fowler

Byeong Hun An

10:24 AM
EST		1

Davis Riley

Chesson Hadley

S.H. Kim

10:40 AM
EST		1

Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk

Nick Dunlap

10:51 AM
EST		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Noren

Joseph Bramlett

11:02 AM
EST		1

Ryan Fox

Min Woo Lee

Erik van Rooyen

11:13 AM
EST		1

Max Greyserman

Alexander Björk

Martin Laird

11:24 AM
EST		1

Tom Kim

Chad Ramey

Peter Malnati

11:35 AM
EST		1

Parker Coody

Rico Hoey

Nico Echavarria

11:51 AM
EST		1

Sam Ryder

K.H. Lee

Matthieu Pavon

12:02 PM
EST		1

Jake Knapp

Rory McIlroy

Cameron Young

12:13 PM
EST		1

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

Shane Lowry

12:24 PM
EST		1

Kevin Yu

Victor Perez

David Skinns

12:35 PM
EST		1

Bud Cauley

Austin Eckroat

Garrick Higgo