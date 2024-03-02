Third-round tee times, groupings for Saturday at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
The third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches takes place Saturday, March 2, at PGA National.
Golf Channel coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over at 3 p.m. Here’s a look at tee times and groupings.
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:20 AM
EST
|1
Jorge Campillo
Chan Kim
|8:29 AM
EST
|1
J.T. Poston
Doug Ghim
Jimmy Stanger
|8:40 AM
EST
|1
Mark Hubbard
Corey Conners
Camilo Villegas
|8:51 AM
EST
|1
Mac Meissner
Robert MacIntyre
Maverick McNealy
|9:02 AM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
Vincent Norrman
Justin Rose
|9:13 AM
EST
|1
Beau Hossler
Taylor Montgomery
Troy Merritt
|9:29 AM
EST
|1
Chris Gotterup
Ben Silverman
Zach Johnson
|9:40 AM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Adam Schenk
Carson Young
|9:51 AM
EST
|1
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Tom Hoge
|10:02 AM
EST
|1
Davis Thompson
Keith Mitchell
Jacob Bridgeman
|10:13 AM
EST
|1
Tyson Alexander
Rickie Fowler
Byeong Hun An
|10:24 AM
EST
|1
Davis Riley
Chesson Hadley
S.H. Kim
|10:40 AM
EST
|1
Billy Horschel
Chris Kirk
Nick Dunlap
|10:51 AM
EST
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Alex Noren
Joseph Bramlett
|11:02 AM
EST
|1
Ryan Fox
Min Woo Lee
Erik van Rooyen
|11:13 AM
EST
|1
Max Greyserman
Alexander Björk
Martin Laird
|11:24 AM
EST
|1
Tom Kim
Chad Ramey
Peter Malnati
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Parker Coody
Rico Hoey
Nico Echavarria
|11:51 AM
EST
|1
Sam Ryder
K.H. Lee
Matthieu Pavon
|12:02 PM
EST
|1
Jake Knapp
Rory McIlroy
Cameron Young
|12:13 PM
EST
|1
Andrew Novak
C.T. Pan
Shane Lowry
|12:24 PM
EST
|1
Kevin Yu
Victor Perez
David Skinns
|12:35 PM
EST
|1
Bud Cauley
Austin Eckroat
Garrick Higgo