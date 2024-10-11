Thomas Detry part of three-way tie at Le Golf National; 16-year-old Ukrainian makes cut

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXGP 2024 Round 01 Argentina.jpg
MXGP announces preliminary 2025 Motocross World Championship schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Lions vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Steelers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, bettring trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_saschampionshiprd1_241011.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_michiganmbb_goldinint_241011.jpg
May, Michigan history brought Goldin to Wolverines
nbc_imsa_petitquals_241011.jpg
HLs: 2024 IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MXGP 2024 Round 01 Argentina.jpg
MXGP announces preliminary 2025 Motocross World Championship schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Lions vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Steelers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, bettring trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_saschampionshiprd1_241011.jpg
Highlights: SAS Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_michiganmbb_goldinint_241011.jpg
May, Michigan history brought Goldin to Wolverines
nbc_imsa_petitquals_241011.jpg
HLs: 2024 IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thomas Detry part of three-way tie at Le Golf National; 16-year-old Ukrainian makes cut

  
Published October 11, 2024 06:21 PM

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Belgium’s Thomas Detry shot a second-round 63 to share the lead with England’s Dan Bradbury and Jesper Svensson at 9 under par midway through the Open de France on Friday.

Five players were one shot behind.

Detry also shot 8-under 63 during the Paris Olympics tournament, which was also at the Golf National.

“Got off to a great start,” Detry said. “It’s the type of golf course where it gives you a couple of opportunities in the first couple of holes, and if you drive it well, which I did all week so far, you can go low. I’ve been over here so many times.”

Bradbury posted a second-round 66 and Svensson a 68.

Lev Grinberg , the 16-year-old Ukrainian playing for just the fifth time on the DP World Tour, made the cut at 5 under.