Thomas Detry part of three-way tie at Le Golf National; 16-year-old Ukrainian makes cut

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Belgium’s Thomas Detry shot a second-round 63 to share the lead with England’s Dan Bradbury and Jesper Svensson at 9 under par midway through the Open de France on Friday.

Five players were one shot behind.

Detry also shot 8-under 63 during the Paris Olympics tournament, which was also at the Golf National.

“Got off to a great start,” Detry said. “It’s the type of golf course where it gives you a couple of opportunities in the first couple of holes, and if you drive it well, which I did all week so far, you can go low. I’ve been over here so many times.”

Bradbury posted a second-round 66 and Svensson a 68.

Lev Grinberg , the 16-year-old Ukrainian playing for just the fifth time on the DP World Tour, made the cut at 5 under.