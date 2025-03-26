Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler’s favorite spot at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters twice in the last three years, and he has embraced everything about Augusta National from the time he arrives.

“You pull in, and everything else just kind of melts away,” he said on a conference call.

He said his favorite spot on the property was outside the locker room upstairs, where he can sit alone on a patio that loops around the back and gives him a view of the first tee and 10th tee and as much of the golf course he can see.

“I sit up there and just watch what’s going on and nobody really knows that I’m up there,” Scheffler said. “Just kind of sitting there watching the crowds, enjoying the sights and sounds of Augusta, and nobody really knows that you’re there, so it’s pretty nice.”

And then he realized what he said.

“I kind of just gave myself away with that one,” Scheffler said. “That’s tough. Maybe everyone will know now.”