MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks
Richard Pitino
Xavier hires Richard Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler’s favorite spot at Augusta National

  
Published March 26, 2025 12:04 PM

Scottie Scheffler has won the Masters twice in the last three years, and he has embraced everything about Augusta National from the time he arrives.

“You pull in, and everything else just kind of melts away,” he said on a conference call.

He said his favorite spot on the property was outside the locker room upstairs, where he can sit alone on a patio that loops around the back and gives him a view of the first tee and 10th tee and as much of the golf course he can see.

“I sit up there and just watch what’s going on and nobody really knows that I’m up there,” Scheffler said. “Just kind of sitting there watching the crowds, enjoying the sights and sounds of Augusta, and nobody really knows that you’re there, so it’s pretty nice.”

And then he realized what he said.

“I kind of just gave myself away with that one,” Scheffler said. “That’s tough. Maybe everyone will know now.”