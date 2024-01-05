Victory lap: Brian Harman brings claret jug to Augusta National

Tending to his farm and decompressing after a hectic year, Brian Harman had a mostly low-key offseason.

He did manage to squeeze in one golf trip, however.

The Champion Golfer of the Year said that he took the claret jug to Augusta National in late October in what could be considered the ultimate flex for the former Georgia graduate.

“It’s an antique, it’s a relic. It’s like a golfing past,” Harman said Thursday after his opening round at The Sentry. “Then to have that at Augusta National, which is kind of like the next incredible golf landmark, it was just pretty neat.”

Harman ventured to Augusta the weekend of the Georgia/Florida football game, which is held in Jacksonville, Florida. Harman and a few other Bulldogs, including Kevin Kisner, played golf and watched the game on TV.

“Just bro’ing out up there,” Harman said.

Harman was also introduced on the field during Georgia’s home game against Ole Miss in early November.

“That was probably the highlight of the partying with it so far,” he said. “It’s quite the party trick. It’s been a lot of fun to possess for a year.”

Harman opened his 2024 campaign with a 6-under 67 at Kapalua that left him three shots off the early pace.