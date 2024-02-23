Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DP World Tour cut made by a countryman

Muthaiga Golf Club members had reason to celebrate Friday. In fact, a country had reason to be proud and golf, itself, received a warm reminder of what the game can mean, beyond money.

Ronald Rugumayo, 31, became the first Ugandan to make a cut on the DP World Tour when he sank a 10-foot putt on his final hole of Round 2 at the Magical Kenya Open — his ball drifting on the right edge of the cup and dropping in.

Members at Muthaiga Golf Club, Uganda celebrate the moment @RonaldRugumayo became the first Ugandan to make the cut on Tour. 👏🇺🇬#MKO2024 pic.twitter.com/rTqqu8yJtp — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 23, 2024

Rugumayo shot 72-70 to finish 36 holes at even par, making the cut on the number, seven off the midway lead.