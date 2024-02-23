 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: FEB 18 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Cognizant Classic field: McIlroy highlights start of Florida swing
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
Shane van Gisbergen gets through ‘crazy’ experience at Daytona
Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Feb. 23: Donovan Mitchell and RJ Barrett

Top Clips

nbc_oly_hollowayrelives23final_240223.jpg
Holloway relives 110mH title from hot air balloon
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dp_magicalkenyard2hl_240223.jpg
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: FEB 18 PGA The Genesis Invitational
Cognizant Classic field: McIlroy highlights start of Florida swing
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Qualifying
Shane van Gisbergen gets through ‘crazy’ experience at Daytona
Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Best Bets, Player Props, Feb. 23: Donovan Mitchell and RJ Barrett

Top Clips

nbc_oly_hollowayrelives23final_240223.jpg
Holloway relives 110mH title from hot air balloon
nbc_golf_gc_alvaroortizintv_240223.jpg
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_gc_dp_magicalkenyard2hl_240223.jpg
HLs: DP World Tour Magical Kenya Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch: Ugandans celebrate first DP World Tour cut made by a countryman

  
Published February 23, 2024 06:21 PM

Muthaiga Golf Club members had reason to celebrate Friday. In fact, a country had reason to be proud and golf, itself, received a warm reminder of what the game can mean, beyond money.

Ronald Rugumayo, 31, became the first Ugandan to make a cut on the DP World Tour when he sank a 10-foot putt on his final hole of Round 2 at the Magical Kenya Open — his ball drifting on the right edge of the cup and dropping in.

Rugumayo shot 72-70 to finish 36 holes at even par, making the cut on the number, seven off the midway lead.