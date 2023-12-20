2023 PGA Tour in review: What were the easiest holes, by number?

When it comes to the easiest holes, by number, on the PGA Tour last season, three courses – Kapalua’s Plantation Course, TPC Scottsdale and PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course – featured two holes apiece on the list. Kapalua’s par-5 fifth hole was easiest hole of them all at nearly a shot under par.

All holes on the list were par-5s, combining to play 11.288 shots under par.

Here is a look at the easiest holes, by number, from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

FRONT NINE

1. El Cardonal at Diamante, Par 5, 582 yards (-0.683)

2. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Par 5, 516 yards (-0.575)

3. TPC Scottsdale, Par 5, 558 yards (-0.523)

4. Corales Golf Club, Par 5, 565 yards (-0.632)

5. Plantation Course at Kapalua, Par 5, 526 yards (-0.935)

6. La Quinta Country Club, Par 5, 527 yards (-0.686)

7. PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament), Par 5, 527 yards (-0.603)

8. PGA West (Stadium), Par 5, 559 yards (-0.653)

9. Waialae Country Club, Par 5, 506 yards (-0.670)

BACK NINE

10. Torrey Pines (North), Par 5, 536 yards (-0.558)

11. PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament), Par 5, 528 yards (-0.635)

12. TPC Twin Cities, Par 5, 593 yards (-0.508)

13. TPC Scottsdale, Par 5, 558 yards (-0.560)

14. Vidanta Vallarta, Par 5, 585 yards (-0.452)

15. Keene Trace Golf Club, Par 5, 516 yards (-0.696)

16. Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Par 5, 500 yards (-0.696)

17. Port Royal Golf Course, Par 5, 507 yards, (-0.563)

18. Plantation Course at Kapalua, Par 5, 677 yards, (-0.660)