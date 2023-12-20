 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jamescooklove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 16 of 2023 season
AUTO: AUG 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_ravens49ers_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Ravens vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderschiefs_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jamescooklove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 16 of 2023 season
AUTO: AUG 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_ravens49ers_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Ravens vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderschiefs_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 PGA Tour in review: What were the easiest holes, by number?

  
Published December 20, 2023 12:29 PM

When it comes to the easiest holes, by number, on the PGA Tour last season, three courses – Kapalua’s Plantation Course, TPC Scottsdale and PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course – featured two holes apiece on the list. Kapalua’s par-5 fifth hole was easiest hole of them all at nearly a shot under par.

All holes on the list were par-5s, combining to play 11.288 shots under par.

Here is a look at the easiest holes, by number, from the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

FRONT NINE
1. El Cardonal at Diamante, Par 5, 582 yards (-0.683)
2. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Par 5, 516 yards (-0.575)
3. TPC Scottsdale, Par 5, 558 yards (-0.523)
4. Corales Golf Club, Par 5, 565 yards (-0.632)
5. Plantation Course at Kapalua, Par 5, 526 yards (-0.935)
6. La Quinta Country Club, Par 5, 527 yards (-0.686)
7. PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament), Par 5, 527 yards (-0.603)
8. PGA West (Stadium), Par 5, 559 yards (-0.653)
9. Waialae Country Club, Par 5, 506 yards (-0.670)

BACK NINE
10. Torrey Pines (North), Par 5, 536 yards (-0.558)
11. PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament), Par 5, 528 yards (-0.635)
12. TPC Twin Cities, Par 5, 593 yards (-0.508)
13. TPC Scottsdale, Par 5, 558 yards (-0.560)
14. Vidanta Vallarta, Par 5, 585 yards (-0.452)
15. Keene Trace Golf Club, Par 5, 516 yards (-0.696)
16. Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Par 5, 500 yards (-0.696)
17. Port Royal Golf Course, Par 5, 507 yards, (-0.563)
18. Plantation Course at Kapalua, Par 5, 677 yards, (-0.660)