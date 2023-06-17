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D.J. Short
,
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Red Sox vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 27
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,
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Younghoe Koo’s whiff kick for the Giants may have saved a life on the way to the Kentucky Derby
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,
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Bet on Tyson to win offensive rookie of year award
Bernard will ‘be the slot guy’ for Steelers
Simpson in ‘perfect scenario’ with Stafford, Rams
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Tennessee Titans
Jackie Marshall
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Overview
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2026 NFL Draft Day Three Recap: Bills take Skyler Bell, Titans add Nick Singleton to backfield
Denny Carter breaks down the real and fantasy football fallout of the NFL Draft’s Day Three selections.
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Jackie Marshall
TEN
Defensive Tackle
Titans select DT Jackie Marshall 184th overall
Tate will be a ‘pure downfield playmaker’ for Ward
Mike Borgonzi: Carnell Tate is going to be great for Cam Ward
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Love, Tate, Mendoza early favorites for OROY
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk
Titans trade back into round one, take Keldric Faulk at No. 31
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
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