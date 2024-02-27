Skip navigation
Report: Jerry Rosburg, Ravens fail to reach deal for him to join coaching staff
A report on Monday indicated that the Ravens would add Jerry Rosburg to John Harbaugh’s coaching staff in a game management role, but the deal reportedly hit a snag before getting finalized.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jerry Rosburg
FA
Coaching Staff
Ravens unable to reach deal with Jerry Rosburg
Jerry Rosburg
BAL
Coaching Staff
Ravens hire Jerry Rosburg to staff
Jerry Rosburg
FA
Coaching Staff
Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg
Jerry Rosburg
FA
Coaching Staff
Broncos name Jerry Rosburg interim head coach
Malik Nabers won’t run, do drills at Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Damon Arnette arrested on meth, gun charges in Texas
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
49ers interview Brandon Staley, Nick Sorensen for defensive coordinator
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Dave Ziegler working with Saints as advisor through the draft
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bail set at $5,000 for Richard Sherman after DUI arrest
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jaelan Phillips: Going to be tough moving forward without Emmanuel Ogbah, Xavien Howard
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad