All Scores

Florida vs. Houston LIVE: Score, updates, news, highlights for 2025 NCAA March Madness men’s championship

Live coverage of the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball championship game between Florida and Houston.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
April 7, 2025 12:28 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the Florida vs. Houston matchup in the 2025 men's national championship, highlighting why the Gators could cover the spread vs. the Cougars in San Antonio.

In the final clash of a Final Four packed with top seeds, Florida and Houston will meet in the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball championship game on Monday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Tipoff is at 8:50 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Of course, there is much at stake for only the third matchup in men’s basketball between the two schools (Houston is 2-0) and their first meeting since Dec. 8, 1973.

Florida is in its fourth championship game and seeking its third title after winning back to back in 2006-07.

After defeating rival Auburn 793-73 in the semifinals, the Gators are the final representative of the mighty Southeastern Conference (which qualified 14 teams for the tournament). Florida also has the 2025 tournament’s most dynamic star in guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is having a run for the ages by averaging 24.6 points while shooting 50% from the floor, 48.7% from the 3-point line and 90.4% at the free throw line.

Houston is gunning for its first championship after the Cougars came up short in two prior title game appearances (1983 against North Carolina State and 1984 against Georgetown.

The seventh Final Four appearance for Houston already has been memorable. In the fifth biggest comeback in Final Four history, Houston rallied from a 14-point deficit to advance with a 70-67 victory over Duke. The Blue Devils were held by the Cougars’ stifling defense to one field goal in the final 10:30.

Follow along below with our live coverage here with updates before and during the game.

Updates
Florida vs. Houston odds
By
Nate Ryan
  

According to BetMGM, the latest odds as of Monday afternoon were:

Odds: Houston Cougars (-105), Florida Gators (-115)

Spread: Gators -1.5

Total: 140.5 points

It’s the first meeting between these teams in more than 50 years (Houston is 2-0, including a 97-73 win over Florida on Dec. 8, 1973).

During the NCAA tournament, Houston is 3-1-1 against the spread and 1-3-1 on the O/U. Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 O/U during the past five games.

The NBC Sports Bet Staff has a full betting preview of tonight’s game available here with Rotoworld Best Bet information, expert picks and predictions.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke
What time is the big game tipping off and how to watch?
By
Nate Ryan
  

Florida and Houston will tip off for the 2025 NCAA March Madness men’s championship at 8:50 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ with a team of play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Connecticut at Florida
