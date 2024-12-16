How to watch Seton Hall vs Villanova Men’s College Basketball: Live stream info, tipoff time, game preview

Seton Hall and Villanova tip off their Big East regular seasons in a clash at the iconic Finneran Pavilion Tuesday night, with the action being streamed exclusively on Peacock.

The game features a battle of coaches in their third season, as Villanova’s Kyle Neptune and Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway each look start conference play on the right note.

The Pirates (5-6) — coming off a back-breaking buzzer-beater loss to Rutgers— are off to a slower start than expected, while Villanova (7-4) is riding a four-game win streak that includes a victory against No. 14 Cincinnati. Tuesday night presents an opportunity for both teams to negate early out-of-conference losses and assert themselves in the Big East.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Big East matchup, including top storylines and how to watch the action:

How to watch Seton Hall vs Villanova college basketball

When: Tuesday, December 17

Tuesday, December 17 Where: Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

Seton Hall vs Villanova basketball head-to-head record

This will be the 129th meeting between the schools, with Villanova leading the all-time series 84-44.

Does Eric Dixon lead the nation in scoring?

Villanova forward Eric Dixon is currently the nation’s leading scorer heading into Tuesday’s matchup vs. Seton Hall. The Pennsylvania native is currently averaging 25.8 points per game, just edging out Green Bay’s Anthony Roy, who is putting up 25.7 points per contest. With a mix of size and athleticism, Dixon has proven to be one of the dominant forces in college basketball this season.

Dylan Harper buzzer beater vs Seton Hall

Seton Hall had in-state rival Rutgers on the ropes before freshman phenom Dylan Harper hit a buzzer-beater to knock off the Pirates. The loss dropped Seton Hall to 5-6, with the Pirates also suffering non-conference losses to Fordham, Hofstra, Vanderbilt, Monmouth and Oklahoma State.

Seton Hall vs Villanova basketball predictions

While Seton Hall doesn’t have a scorer as prolific as Dixon, Holloway’s squad is led by guards Isaiah Coleman (12.0 points per game) and Chaunce Jenkins (11.5 points per game). The Pirates have struggled on offense this season, currently ranking 359th in the nation in scoring and 321st in three-pointers made per game this season, both of which are near the bottom of the country.

Villanova has brushed off a slow start to sit at 7-4 amid a four-game winning streak. The Wildcats are currently 14th in the country in three-point field goals made per game and 111th in points per game. Guards Wooga Poplar (13.5 points per game) and Jhamir Brickus (11.5 points per game) add a scoring punch in addition to Dixon’s production.

Expect the Wildcats’ offensive efficiency to shine against the Pirates. While Seton Hall can keep things close, Villanova should be able to lean on Dixon in big spots and win a hard-fought Big East matchup.

