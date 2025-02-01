Oklahoma routs No. 24 Vanderbilt 97-67 for third win in four games

NORMAN, Okla. — Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears scored 21 points to help Oklahoma dominate No. 24 Vanderbilt in a 97-67 win on Saturday.

Oklahoma’s Jalon Moore added 19 points and surpassed 1,000 career points. Dayton Forsythe scored 14 points for the Sooners (16-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference), who have won three of four after losing their first four league games.

Oklahoma took control with a 23-0 run in the second half. The Sooners shot 63.2% from the field overall, including 72.7% after the break.

Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4) with 22 points. Jason Edwards scored 21 points for the Commodores, but he needed 20 shots to get them.

Vanderbilt led 38-27 late in the first half before Oklahoma closed on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 40-36 at the break.

Oklahoma controlled the second half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Brycen Goodine and Moore put the Sooners up 52-42 with 16:31 remaining, and a timeout by Vanderbilt didn’t help. By the end of Oklahoma’s 23-0 run, the Commodores had missed eight consecutive shots.

Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner sliced through the lane for a one-handed jam that cut Oklahoma’s lead to 60-52 with about 10 minutes to go, but Oklahoma regrouped and expanded its lead.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The Commodores shot 30% in the second half and made 1 of 12 3-pointers.

Oklahoma: Coach Porter Moser had made rebounding an emphasis after some rough performances, and the Sooners responded by outrebounding Vanderbilt 39-24.

Key moment

Oklahoma took its first lead, 44-42, on a 3-pointer by Goodine early in the second half. The Sooners never trailed again.

Key stat

Vanderbilt had 10 turnovers and nine made field goals in the second half.

Up next

Vanderbilt visits No. 5 Florida on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma visits No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night.