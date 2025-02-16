 Skip navigation
Rhode Island knocks off La Salle 86-71

  
Published February 15, 2025 09:52 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jaden House’s 16 points helped Rhode Island defeat La Salle 86-71 on Saturday night.

House shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Rams (17-8, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javonte Brown added 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor while he also had 10 rebounds. David Fuchs shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Explorers (12-14, 4-10) were led by Deuce Jones, who recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals. La Salle also got 13 points and five assists from Corey McKeithan. Demetrius Lilley also put up 13 points.

Rhode Island took the lead 36 seconds into the game and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-34 at halftime, with House racking up eight points. Rhode Island extended its lead to 46-34 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. David Green scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Rhode Island plays Saturday against Saint Louis on the road, and La Salle hosts Richmond on Wednesday.