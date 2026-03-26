What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Sweet 16 of NCAA men’s tournament

The 2026 men’s March Madness tournament continues today with the Sweet 16. Four matchups will take place today, Thursday, March 26, and tomorrow, Friday, March 27. Tonight’s coverage tips off at 7:10 PM ET when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers face the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. At 7:30 PM ET, it’s No. 4 Nebraska vs No. 9 Iowa. Then, at 9:45 PM, the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats go head-to-head with the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks, followed by No. 2 Houston vs No. 3 Illinois at 10:05 PM.

See below for the full Sweet 16 schedule, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Men’s March Madness tournament.

What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Thursday, March 26 - Sweet 16

(2) Purdue vs. (11) Texas, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(4) Nebraska vs. (9) Iowa, 7:30 p.m. on TBS/truTV

(1) Arizona vs. (4) Arkansas, 9:45 p.m. on CBS

(2) Houston vs. (3) Illinois, 10:05 p.m. on TBS/truTV

Friday, March 27 - Sweet 16

(1) Duke vs. (5) St. John’s, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama, 7:35 p.m. on TBS/truTV

(2) UConn vs. (3) Michigan State, 9:45 p.m. on CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (6) Tennessee, 10:10 p.m. on TBS/truTV

RELATED: Re-ranking the men’s Sweet 16 teams - Who has the edge to keep their March Madness run going?

Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness tournament will be available on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Click here for the full schedule.

RELATED: Men’s March Madness experts’ picks

Men’s March Madness Sweet 16 Locations: