Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ashton Izzi
AI
Ashton
Izzi
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Astros at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 22
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Ashton Izzi
ARI
Starting Pitcher
Diamondbacks acquire Ashton Izzi in Naylor deal
Josh Naylor
ARI
1st Baseman
#22
Mariners to acquire Josh Naylor from Diamondbacks
Can you feel that? Explaining pitcher “feel” and how important it is to MLB success
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Dodgers lose Tanner Scott to elbow injury
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Shohei Ohtani not running much, Chandler Simpson solidifies spot
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Merrill Kelly, Seth Lugo, and other starting pitchers who could be on the block
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Tyler Glasnow’s sinker, Logan Gilbert’s new arm slot
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge tops the rankings, Drake Baldwin soars
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
