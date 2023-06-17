 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Adam Svensson sets tournament record with first-round 60 at 3M Open
russell-colton.png
It’s Scheffler versus McIlroy at U.S. Junior Amateur – well, sort of
Steven Alker, 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship
Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Adam Svensson sets tournament record with first-round 60 at 3M Open
russell-colton.png
It’s Scheffler versus McIlroy at U.S. Junior Amateur – well, sort of
Steven Alker, 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship
Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
MLBArizona DiamondbacksAshton Izzi

Ashton
Izzi

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Astros at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 22
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview
Can you feel that? Explaining pitcher “feel” and how important it is to MLB success
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Dodgers lose Tanner Scott to elbow injury
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Shohei Ohtani not running much, Chandler Simpson solidifies spot
MLB Trade Deadline: Merrill Kelly, Seth Lugo, and other starting pitchers who could be on the block
MLB Starting Pitcher News: Tyler Glasnow’s sinker, Logan Gilbert’s new arm slot
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge tops the rankings, Drake Baldwin soars