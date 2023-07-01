 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBBradley Zimmer

Bradley
Zimmer

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
While the Blue Jays celebrated their win and looked to the playoffs, the Orioles faithful cheered the end of a feel-good season.
  • Bradley_Zimmer_HS.jpg
    Bradley Zimmer
    Center Fielder #12
    Red Sox sign Bradley Zimmer to minor league deal
  • Chris Taylor Dodgers.jpg
    Chris Taylor
    LAD Shortstop #3
    Roberts: Chris Taylor part of CF equation in ’23
  • JamesOutman.jpg
    James Outman
    LAD Center Fielder #33
    James Outman ‘in the mix’ for starting role in ’23
  • Bradley_Zimmer_HS.jpg
    Bradley Zimmer
    Center Fielder #12
    Dodgers ink Bradley Zimmer to minors contract
  • Bradley_Zimmer_HS.jpg
    Bradley Zimmer
    Center Fielder #12
    Blue Jays non-tender OF Bradley Zimmer