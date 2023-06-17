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IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole
PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs

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HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
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Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
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Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

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Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole
PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kennardcomp_260418.jpg
HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
nbc_pft_dexterlawrenceiitrade_260418.jpg
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs
It’s the longest losing streak for New York since it dropped 11 in a row from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in 2004. It has been outscored 60-18 during the slide.
Cubs expect Cade Horton to miss up to 16 months after elbow surgery and place Daniel Palencia on IL
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season
Mets at Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Mick Abel is back, Jeremiah Jackson keeps producing, and more
Hoerner delivers ‘red hot’ series against Phillies
Fantasy baseball hitter add/drops: Time to move on from Yainer Diaz, add Moises Ballesteros?