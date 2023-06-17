Skip navigation
MLB
Detroit Tigers
Drew Sommers
DS
Drew
Sommers
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Royals at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 22
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Game Preview
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Shane Bieber set for Blue Jays debut, Austin Riley’s season is over
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Josh Lowe, Jose A. Ferrer and Daulton Varsho
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal leads the outstanding options for the week of August 25
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Iglesias returning to form, extends scoreless streak
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Trevor Story running toward a record, Agustín Ramírez’s growing pains
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Nolan McLean, Ryan Bergert, and Samuel Basallo
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
