Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders

Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders

Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tarik Skubal
Tarik Skubal asks for record $32 million in arbitration while Detroit Tigers offer $19 million
Tarik Skubal was the most prominent of the 166 players eligible for arbitration at the start of the day and was among 18 who swapped figures with their teams.
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings: Shohei Ohtani reigns, Roman Anthony skyrockets, Konnor Griffin headlines next wave
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman reportedly signs with Cubs for five years, $175 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
MLB Hot Stove Report: Edward Cabrera traded to Cubs; Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto find MLB homes
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez