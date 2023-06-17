Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Grace VanSlooten scores 22 and No. 15 Michigan State women top No. 24 Nebraska 73-71
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reyna Scott scores 20 points to lead No. 9 Louisville past No. 23 Notre Dame 79-66
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Jets pick as QB Dante Moore returns to Oregon, Fernando Mendoza No. 1 to Raiders
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Dusty Revis
DR
Dusty
Revis
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Tarik Skubal asks for record $32 million in arbitration while Detroit Tigers offer $19 million
Tarik Skubal was the most prominent of the 166 players eligible for arbitration at the start of the day and was among 18 who swapped figures with their teams.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dusty Revis
CIN
Starting Pitcher
Reds get pitching prospect Revis from M’s in swap
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings: Shohei Ohtani reigns, Roman Anthony skyrockets, Konnor Griffin headlines next wave
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Alex Bregman reportedly signs with Cubs for five years, $175 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
MLB Hot Stove Report: Edward Cabrera traded to Cubs; Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto find MLB homes
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue