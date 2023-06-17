 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs agree to acquire right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Marlins
PGA: Ryder Cup
Derek Sprague steps down as CEO of PGA of America to care for mother in New York
WMX 2026 Synchrony announcement Mikayla Nielsen.jpg
WMX announces presenting sponsor Synchrony, 2026 schedule adds SMX playoff race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs agree to acquire right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Marlins
PGA: Ryder Cup
Derek Sprague steps down as CEO of PGA of America to care for mother in New York
WMX 2026 Synchrony announcement Mikayla Nielsen.jpg
WMX announces presenting sponsor Synchrony, 2026 schedule adds SMX playoff race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalnew3lee3_260107.jpg
Guimaraes’ penalty brings Newcastle level at 3-3
nbc_pl_newcasatlegoal4_260107.jpg
Barnes drills Newcastle ahead in 102nd minute
nbc_pl_burmu_260107.jpg
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Man United Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBMiami MarlinsEdgardo De Leon

Edgardo
De Leon

MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Cubs agree to acquire right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Marlins
Chicago agreed to send outfielder Owen Caissie and infield prospects Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon to Miami.
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Astros reportedly add Tatsuya Imai, Marlins sign closer Pete Fairbanks
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Marlins acquire outfielder Esteury Ruiz from World Series champion Dodgers
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez
Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Mets lose Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso as Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies