Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glen Gulutzan was ready to be coach of Dallas Stars this time after 12 seasons gaining experience
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
From backlash to Pacific title: The Golden Knights’ John Tortorella gamble paying off so far
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Upstart Sabres, Flyers upend Eastern Conference playoff mix that also includes Lightning, Hurricanes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Glen Gulutzan was ready to be coach of Dallas Stars this time after 12 seasons gaining experience
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
From backlash to Pacific title: The Golden Knights’ John Tortorella gamble paying off so far
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Upstart Sabres, Flyers upend Eastern Conference playoff mix that also includes Lightning, Hurricanes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rams unveil refreshed uniforms and updated logos
What’s next for Achane and the Dolphins?
How will Giants handle Lawrence situation?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Juan Valera
JV
Juan
Valera
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
The Dodgers shattered MLB’s spending record at $515 million in 2025, 7 times the lowest payroll
Los Angeles is projected for the highest total again in 2026.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Juan Valera
BOS
Starting Pitcher
Red Sox prospect Valera leaves with elbow injury
Fantasy baseball hitter add/drops: Time to move on from Yainer Diaz, add Moises Ballesteros?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Brewers turn to Abner Uribe, Kenley Jansen moves to third in all-time saves
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: José Ramírez surges, Drake Baldwin struggles defensively
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
MLB Notebook: Walks are the highest they’ve been this century, Pirates are surging, and more
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sam Antonacci, Dylan Beavers and Nick Martinez
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Is there larger issue with Crochet’s performance?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue