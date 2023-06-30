 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_golf_dpbritishmastersrnd2_230630.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 2
nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBKervin Castro

Kervin
Castro

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Keston Hiura homers twice as Brewers beat Cubs 5-2
Keston Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their weekend series.
  • brendon davis.jpg
    Brendon Davis
    3rd Baseman #74
    Tigers reassign Brendon Davis, four more to minors
  • Kervin Castro Giants.jpg
    Kervin Castro
    Relief Pitcher #66
    Tigers sign Kervin Castro to minor league contract
  • Kervin Castro Giants.jpg
    Kervin Castro
    Relief Pitcher #66
    Cubs outright Kervin Castro to Triple-A Iowa
  • Kervin Castro Giants.jpg
    Kervin Castro
    Relief Pitcher #66
    Cubs designate Kervin Castro for assignment
  • Kervin Castro Giants.jpg
    Kervin Castro
    Relief Pitcher #66
    Cubs option Kervin Castro back to Triple-A Iowa