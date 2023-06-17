 Skip navigation
MLBTexas RangersMason Molina

Mason
Molina

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
Brewers acquire RHP Grant Anderson from Rangers for minor league LHP Mason Molina
Anderson, 27, went 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and one save in 23 relief appearances for Texas last season. He struck out 29, walked 10 and allowed 11 homers in 26 2/3 innings.
Dodgers sign infielder Hyeseong Kim: Contract details, potential fantasy impact for 25-year-old infielder
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Lenny Randle, major leaguer repeatedly in the spotlight for 12 seasons, dies at 75
Corbin Burnes and Diamondbacks finalize 6-year, $210 million deal that’s the richest in team history
Early 2025 fantasy baseball mock draft: Results, sleepers, top picks, analysis from Rotoworld writers
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest contracts, best available
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Corbin Burnes finds Arizona oasis: Contract details, fantasy impact on $210 million deal with Diamondbacks