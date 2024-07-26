 Skip navigation
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2024 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview
Alex Cobb
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb’s Return

nbc_golf_olygolf_240726.jpg
Lowry: Bearing Ireland’s flag is a ‘huge honor’
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_golf_bridgemanint_240726.jpg
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open

MLBLos Angeles DodgersMoises Bolivar

Moises
Bolivar

nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
01:34
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
Eric Samulski breaks down Clayton Kershaw’s fantasy value as he returns to the Dodgers’ lineup from a rehab assignment, saying there’s a “chance for some wins” and decent fantasy value, even in limited innings.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb’s Return
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll
Mixing It Up: Blake Snell’s resurgence, River Ryan debuts
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Locking in on Locklear
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: July 22
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 17 review