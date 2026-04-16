Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 16

The LA Angels of Anaheim (9-10) take on the New York Yankees (10-8) this afternoon looking to earn a split in their four-game series on getaway day at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have won two of the first three games of this series via dramatic ninth-inning comebacks, including José Caballero’s walk-off double on Wednesday night to give New York a 5-4 win. Mike Trout cracked a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to put the Halos on top 4-3, but Jordan Romano could not hold the lead blowing his second save in the last three games. Aaron Judge helped get the Yankees off to a fast start with his major league-leading seventh home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Today’s pitching matchup features Max Fried for the Yankees and Walbert Urena for the Angels. Fried is the ace of this staff and has pitched like it. He has been dominant through four starts, leading the American League in innings pitched (28.0). He has yet to allow a home run this season and enters today with a 0.75 WHIP. The Angels look to counter with Urena who has pitched just 1.2 innings thus far this season. He has allowed six runs on five hits. None of the six were earned, but he will need to be better today without question against Judge and co.

With the win, New York remains a half game behind the Ray who also won last night. The Angels dropped a game and a half behind the Athletics who knocked off the Rangers 6-5 last night.

NOTES: Following Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone announced that ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to begin his minor league rehab start on Friday for Double-A Somerset.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Angels at Yankees

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, FanDuel Sports Network West, Prime Video

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The Latest Odds: Angels vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: LA Angels of Anaheim (+229), New York Yankees (-286)

Spread: Angels +1.5 (+109), Yankees -1.5 (-131)

Total: 9.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Angels vs. Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 16:

Angels: Walbert Urena

Season Totals: 1.2 IP, 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 4.80 WHIP, 1K, 2 BB

Walbert Urena Season Totals: 1.2 IP, 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 4.80 WHIP, 1K, 2 BB Yankees: Max Fried

Season Totals: 28.0 IP, 2-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 20K, 5 BB

Making sense of Yankees' 'streaky' start to season Despite uneven early-season results, CC Sabathia believes the Yankees remain in good shape thanks to their pitching staff, backed by one of MLB's "top-three" arms in Max Fried and looming returns for top arms.

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Angels vs. Yankees

Mike Trout is 5-14 in this series with four home runs

is 5-14 in this series with four home runs Trout has hit safely in 5 straight games (8-21)

has hit safely in 5 straight games (8-21) Aaron Judge has hit four home runs in his last 4 games

has hit four home runs in his last 4 games Trent Grisham is 3-10 in this series

is 3-10 in this series Giancarlo Stanton is 2-16 over his last 5 games and 3-25 over his last 8 games

is 2-16 over his last 5 games and 3-25 over his last 8 games Zach Neto avoided striking out last night after having struck out 7 times in his previous 9 ABs entering last night’s game

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Angels vs. Yankees

The Angels are 11-8 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 8-10 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 11 times in the Angels’ 19 games this season (11-8)

The OVER has cashed 7 times in the Yankees’ 18 games this season (7-9-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Angels vs. Yankees

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Angels and the Yankees:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.5.

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