Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 3

It’s Saturday, August 3, and the Blue Jays (51-59) and Yankees (65-46) continue their weekend series in New York.

Toronto took Game 1 by the score of 8-5 despite Aaron Judge hitting his 40th home run of the season. The Yankees remain tied for first in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles despite the loss. Toronto remains in last in the AL East, 13½ games behind the O’s and Yanks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays live today

● Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

● Time: 1:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet, MLBN

Game odds for Blue Jays vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Yankees -200, Blue Jays +165

● Spread : Yankees -1.5 (+105), Blue Jays +1.5 (-125)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Blue Jays vs. Yankees

● The Yankees’ loss Friday night snapped their 5-game winning streak. New York has won 6 of their last 10. The Yankees are 27-24 at home this season. Their overall run differential is +115.

● The Blue Jays are 6-4 in their last 10. Toronto has covered the Run Line in one of their last four but in five of their last ten. They are now 25-31 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is -82.

Probable starting pitchers for Toronto vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 3): Carlos Rodon vs. Jose Berrios

○ Blue Jays: Berrios (9-8, 3.93 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 117 hits while striking out 97 over 130.2 innings

○ Yankees: Rodon (11-7, 4.34 ERA) has allowed 58 earned runs and 111 hits while striking out 129 over 120.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays vs. Yankees on August 3, 2024

● Aaron Judge has hit safely in six of his last seven games (13-28)

● Judge is batting .375 against Berrios in his career

● Valdimir Guerrero, Jr. has five hits in nine career ABs vs. Carlos Rodon

● The Yankees have covered five of their last six games on the Run Line

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Blue Jays vs. Yankees game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Jays vs. Yankees’ game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on OVER a Total of 9 runs

