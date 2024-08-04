Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 4

It’s Sunday, August 4, and its Game 3 of the weekend series between the Toronto Blue Jays (51-60) and the New York Yankees (66-46) in New York, NY.

The teams have split the first two games with the Yankees winning yesterday by the score of 8-3 thanks in large part to Aaron Judge’s 41st HR.

The Yankees remain tied for first in the American League East with Baltimore. Toronto has lost three of its last four and is in last in the AL East, 14½ games behind the Yanks.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays live today

● Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

● Time: 1:35PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet, MLBN

Game odds for Blue Jays vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Blue Jays +185, Yankees -225

● Spread : Blue Jays +1.5 (-105), Yankees -1.5 (-115)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Blue Jays vs. Yankees

● The Yankees’ win Saturday was their 6th in their last 7 games. They have also gone OVER the expected Total Runs in 6 of their last 7. New York is 6-4 on the Run Line in their last 10 games. The Yankees are now 28-24 at Yankee Stadium this season. Their overall run differential is +120.

● The Blue Jays have gone 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 25-32 on the road. Their overall run differential is -87.

Probable starting pitchers for Toronto vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 4): Yariel Rodriguez vs. Gerrit Cole

○ Yankees: Cole (3-2, 5.40 ERA) has allowed 21 earned runs and 39 hits while striking out 38 over 35 innings

○ Blue Jays: Rodriguez (1-4, 4.31 ERA) has allowed 19 earned runs and 31 hits while striking out 43 over 39.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays vs. Yankees on August 4, 2024

● Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. is hitting .344 in 32 career ABs against Gerrit Cole including 2 HRs

● The Yankees have won 5 of the last 6 games against the Blue Jays when Gerrit Cole has started

● The OVER is 5-2 (71%) in the Yankees’ games this season with Gerrit Cole as starting pitcher

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Blue Jays vs. Yankees game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Blue Jays vs. Yankees game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and recommends taking the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from the Total of 9.5 runs

