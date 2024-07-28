Braves vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28

It’s Sunday, July 28, and the Atlanta Braves (55-48) and New York Mets (55-49) conclude their 4-game series at Citi Field in New York, NY. Spencer Schwellenbach struck out 11 to help snap the Braves 6-game losing streak as Atlanta blanked the Mets 4-0 Saturday. With the win the Braves move a half-game in front of the Mets in both the National League East as well as the Wild Card standings.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves vs. Mets live today

● Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

● Time: 1:40PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSSE, WPIX

Game odds for Braves vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Braves -105, Mets -115

● Spread : Braves -1.5 (+155), Mets +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Braves vs. Mets

● Atlanta got back in the win column for the 1st time in a week on Saturday. The Braves have won just 3 of their last 10. The Braves are now 25-27 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +49.

● The loss Saturday snapped the Mets’ 5-game winning streak. They are now 28-27 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential is +23.

Probable starting pitchers for Atlanta vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 28): Reynaldo Lopez vs. David Peterson

○ Braves: Lopez (7-4, 2.12 ERA) has allowed 26 earned runs and 49 hits while striking out 49 over 50.2 innings

○ Mets: Peterson (5-0, 3.14 ERA) has allowed 22 earned runs and 37 hits while striking out 49 over 39 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves vs. Mets on July 28, 2024

● The UNDER is 37-28-2 in the Mets’ matchups against National League teams this season

● The Braves have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

● The Mets have covered the run line in five of their last six games

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Braves vs. Mets game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Braves vs. Mets game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and leans towards playing the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending playing the OVER 8 total runs

