Braves vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, playoff history, recent stats, and trends for Game 1

It took until the final game of the regular season, but the Atlanta Braves did earn a Wild Card berth with a 3-0 win over the Mets on Monday evening. Their reward? A late-night flight to San Diego for Game 1 of their Best of Three Wild Card series against the Padres.

Atlanta has dealt with injuries to major contributors all season, but the most recent hand they have been dealt will be their biggest challenge yet. Having survived season-ending injuries to OF Ronald Acuna Jr., SP Spencer Strider, and 3B Austin Riley, the Braves must now survive their first round playoff series against the San Diego Padres without their ace and the probably NL Cy Young winner, Chris Sale (back spasms). Manager Brian Snitker has yet to reveal his plans outlining who will start Game 1.

The Padres traded Juan Soto in the offseason signaling a rebuild in SoCal. Not so fast. After a slow start, San Diego went an MLB-best 43-20 after the All-Star Break to challenge the Dodgers for the top spot in the National League before ultimately settling for the top Wild Card seed. The Padres are led by veterans Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. Rookie Jackson Merrill is a contender for NL Rookie of the Year after hitting .292 with 24 HRs and 90 RBIs over the course of the regular season.

Again, with the Braves’ rotation for the series TBD, bettors need to gather as much information before placing a wager.

Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can uncover some angles to attack.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Braves vs. Padres live Tuesday

● Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

● Time: 8:38 PM ET

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Braves vs. Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline : Atlanta Braves (+120), San Diego Padres (-145)

● Spread : Braves +1.5 (-200), Padres -1.5 (+165)

● Total : 7

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Playoff History for Atlanta vs. San Diego

● Braves: Own a playoff record of 102-107 all-time. Atlanta has won the World Series 4 times: 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2021.

● Padres: This is San Diego’s 8th playoff appearance. They own an all-time playoff record of 20-32. They have never won the World Series but have won the NL pennant in 1984 and 1998.

Probable starting pitchers for Atlanta vs. San Diego

● Tuesday’s pitching matchup (October 1): TBD vs. Michael King

○ Braves: TBD

○ Padres: King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 144 hits while striking out 201 over 173.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves vs. Padres

These teams met 7 times during the regular season with the Padres winning 4 of the 7.

Padres’ Game 1 starter Michael King has faced the Braves previously pitching 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Braves are the 1 st team in MLB history to win 3000 games.

team in MLB history to win 3000 games. Michael King has pitched in the postseason at Petco Park. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, King pitched 2 innings in a loss in Game 3 of a Division series against Tampa Bay in an empty stadium.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Braves vs. Padres’ game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Atlanta vs. San Diego game:

Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards San Diego on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is leaning towards San Diego on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Padres on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Padres on the Run Line Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Padres Team Total OVER for Game 1.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)